Nickelodeon greenlights 'SpongeBob' spinoff 'Kamp Koral'

The first "SpongeBob SquarePants" spinoff, "Kamp Koral," will

The first "SpongeBob SquarePants" spinoff, "Kamp Koral," will follow SpongeBob as a kid as sleepaway camp. Photo Credit: Nickelodeon

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Long before he started slaving over a hot stove, SpongeBob SquarePants was building campfires.

"Kamp Koral," a 13-episode spinoff from Nickelodeon's megahit "SpongeBob SquarePants," will follow the adventures of Bikini Bottom's most animated sea creature as a 10-year-old at summer sleepaway camp. Production on the series will begin later this month at Nickelodeon in Burbank, California, just a few weeks ahead of the 20th anniversary of the original series' premiere on July 17, 1999.

“SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon, and the greenlight for 'Kamp Koral' is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world,” Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon's executive vice president of animation production and development, said in a statement.

In "Kamp Koral," SpongeBob and his pals will engage in such nautical nonsense as catching wild jellyfish, swimming in Lake Yuckymuck and finding creative ways to get into trouble. Let's hope one episode involves a cookout in which SpongeBob learns how to flip patties.

The spinoff is just one in a wave of events to mark "SpongeBob" turning 20. The hourlong special "SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout" will premiere on July 12 on Nickelodeon, and next May the movie "It’s a Wonderful Sponge" arrives in theaters. Let the year of the sponge begin.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

