SpongeBob is in hot water.

Nickelodeon has announced that it will not air a virus-themed episode of the popular animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants." The episode in question, "Kwarantined Krab," takes place at the Krusty Krab restaurant and involves the pandemonium that ensues after a health inspector tells employees and patrons that someone there has the "Clam Flu." The decision to hold back the episode was made early last year due to sensitivities surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Nickelodeon told Newsday.

This is not the first "SpongeBob" episode to run into problems. Since 2018, Nickelodeon stopped airing "Midlife Crustacean" following a standards review in which it was determined some story elements were not appropriate for children. In that episode, SpongeBob, his friend Patrick and SpongeBob's miserly boss Mr. Krabs go on a panty raid.

The series, which has been a ratings smash for Nickelodeon since premiering in 1999, is also streaming on Paramount Plus.