'SpongeBob' spinoffs in the works at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon will mark the 20th anniversary of "SpongeBob

Nickelodeon will mark the 20th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants" with a new special in July. Photo Credit: Nickelodeon

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Nickelodeon is about to dive even deeper into the water with "SpongeBob SquarePants."

The cable channel announced Thursday that it will be developing several "SpongeBob" spinoffs in the forms of new series, specials and feature-length movies. In addition, the 20th anniversary of the highly popular series will be marked on July 12 with the premiere of the one-hour special "SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout."

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, also announced that a revival of the '90s comedy sketch show "All That" is in the works and will be executive produced by Kenan Thompson, a regular on the original version. Also planned is a revamp of the quiz show "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? to be hosted by wrestler turned actor John Cena.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000.

