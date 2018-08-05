TODAY'S PAPER
Patrick Stewart to reprise 'Star Trek' role in new series

CBS said Patrick Stewart will headline a new "Star Trek" series, reprising his "Star Trek: Next Generation" character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

CORRECTS TITLE OF SHOW FROM "STAR TREK: NEW

CORRECTS TITLE OF SHOW FROM "STAR TREK: NEW GENERATION" TO "STAR TREK: NEXT GENERATION" - FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, actor Patrick Stewart attends a press conference for the film "Logan" at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Stewart is boldly going where heâ€"s been before - â€œStar Trek.â€ CBS All Access said Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, Stewart has been tapped to headline a new â€œStar Trekâ€ series, reprising his â€œStar Trek: Next Generationâ€ character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Photo Credit: AP/Michael Sohn

By The Associated Press
Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he's been before — "Star Trek."

CBS All Access said Saturday that Stewart has been tapped to headline a new "Star Trek" series, reprising his "Star Trek: The Next Generation" character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The new series is not a "Next Generation" reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard's life. No title or air date was revealed.

Stewart headlined his "Star Trek" series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies "Star Trek Generations" (1994), "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996), "Star Trek: Insurrection" (1998) and "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002).

In a statement, Stewart says he thought his "Star Trek" days "had run its natural course" so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.

