CBS All Access announces third 'Star Trek' series

CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live-action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on 'Star Trek: Discovery' last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’ ”

No details were given regarding when the new series would begin production or when it is likely to premiere. CBS All Access' earlier ventures, "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard," debuted on the streaming service, respectively, in September 2017 and in January of this year.

This latest enterprise is one of several "Star Trek" projects that CBS All Access has in the works as part of five-year deal Kurtzman signed with CBS. Some of the other projects include an animated series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and a Section 31-based series starring Michelle Yeoh, who played Philippa Georgiou in "Star Trek: Discovery."