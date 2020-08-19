WNBC's Stefan Holt leaving station for Chicago

WNBC/4 weekday afternoon and nighttime news anchor Stefan Holt, son of "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, is leaving New York and returning to NBC station WMAQ/5 in his native Chicago.

"Some breaking life news: I'm coming home again!" wrote Stefan Holt on Instagram Wednesday. "After several amazing years at @nbcnewyork," which he joined in 2016 after five years at WMAQ, "my wife and I have decided to return to our roots — and we couldn't be more excited to bring our family back home to Chicago. It is the city where I grew up. It is the city where we want to raise our two boys. I will be staying in the NBC family and I can't wait to reconnect with all of my friends at @nbcchicago in a few weeks."

He added, "I will forever be grateful for my time in New York. Thank you to my incredible teammates at WNBC for your friendship, and for challenging me to be a better journalist. Thank you to our viewers across the Tri-State. It has been a privilege to come into your homes every night and deliver the news you count on."

NBC in a statement said Holt, who is in his mid-30s, will return to WMAQ in early October to anchor its 4 and 10 p.m. weekday news programs, alongside fellow anchors Marion Brooks and Allison Rosati, respectively.

Born in Chicago, Stefan Holt graduated from California's Pepperdine University in 2009, having served as a correspondent for the college news network Palestra.net. He became a weekend anchor and reporter for ABC affiliate WPBF/25 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and in 2011 joined WMAQ as a reporter, later becoming a morning-news anchor.

Married for eight years to wife, Morgan; Stefan Holt is the father of their children Samuel, 1, and Henry, who turns 3 next month.

Lester Holt has not commented publicly.