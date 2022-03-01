Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

As his executive producer, Chris Licht, prepares to take over as the new chief of CNN, Stephen Colbert joked late Monday that its name will now stand for Colbert News Network.

Despite some expected ribbing, Colbert offered a heartfelt sendoff, telling Licht that "I love you."

After a career that had been entirely in news, Licht was appointed executive producer of the "Late Show" in 2016 after a rocky first year with Colbert at the helm. He steadied the ship behind the scenes and the show jumped to the top of the ratings, propelled by the host's biting takedowns of then-President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that Licht will replace Jeff Zucker as head of CNN, likely in May. That's when Discovery's corporate takeover of Warner Media, CNN's parent company, is expected to be complete.

Prior to joining Colbert, Licht had been executive producer of the "CBS This Morning" news show and, before that, helped develop and produced "Morning Joe" with Joe Scarborough at MSNBC.

"Six years ago when I met Chris over drinks, he seemed right for the job," Colbert said on his show, "but, this is true, I wasn't sure if I would like him."

Colbert said he and the "Late Show" crew were show biz types, and "Chris is not."

But he said Licht approached the job with humility and showed the difference between being a boss and a leader.

"I didn't know whether I'd like him, but six years later I love you," Colbert said, addressing Licht, who stood just offstage. "I love you not for what you did for us, because that will continue. I love you for the man you are, the doting, thoughtful and loving father and husband to your family, and the dear friend to me for the rest of my life."

Licht will face some immediate challenges at CNN, among them taking over a managerial role at a level far above what he's done before. He'll lead a team rocked by the messy departure of Zucker, with a hole that needs to be filled in its prime-time lineup following the firing of Chris Cuomo, and the launch of the CNN+ streaming service.

Licht wasn't made available for interviews on Monday, but wrote in a memo to CNN employees that he was "a journalist at heart. While I have enjoyed every minute at the ‘Late Show,’ I am joining CNN because I feel a genuine pull to return to news at such a critical moment in history."