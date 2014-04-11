Stephen Colbert does 'not envy whoever' replaces Letterman

Stephen Colbert -- in character of course -- last night addressed the David Letterman succession, but apparently had not heard the news: That he -- Stephen Colbert -- was the guy who was going to replace him.

"Dave has been on the air my entire adult life .?.?. I learned more from watching Dave than going to my classes, especially the ones I did not go to because I had stayed up until 1:30 to watch him .?.?. I do not envy whoever they put in that chair .?.?."