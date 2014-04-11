EntertainmentTV

Stephen Colbert does 'not envy whoever' replaces Letterman

Stephen Colbert, left, host of the "Colbert Report" on Comedy...

Stephen Colbert, left, host of the "Colbert Report" on Comedy Central, and David Letterman share a laugh on the set of the "Late Show with David Letterman" on May 3, 2013, in Manhattan. Credit: AP / John Paul Filo

By Verne Gay

Stephen Colbert -- in character of course -- last night addressed the David Letterman succession, but apparently had not heard the news: That he -- Stephen Colbert -- was the guy who was going to replace him.

"Dave has been on the air my entire adult life .?.?. I learned more from watching Dave than going to my classes, especially the ones I did not go to because I had stayed up until 1:30 to watch him .?.?. I do not envy whoever they put in that chair .?.?." 

