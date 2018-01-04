TODAY'S PAPER
Sterling K. Brown to guest-star on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

The “This Is Us” star will play a murder suspect undergoing a nightlong police interrogation.

Sterling K. Brown attends The Hollywood Reporter's 2017

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
“This Is Us” Emmy Award-winner Sterling K. Brown will trade drama for comedy when he guest-stars on an upcoming episode of Fox’s police sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Variety reported Thursday that Brown, 41, will play murder suspect Philip Davidson, whom Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and the precinct’s Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) subject to a nightlong interrogation. Unusually for most sitcoms, there will be no separate A and B storylines in the episode, but this single storyline. The series resumes its fifth season this spring following a winter hiatus, the trade magazine said.

Brown has not commented on social media other than to post, “This Is Us Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Facebook, with a link to an Entertainment Weekly story about his upcoming appearance.

The actor, who plays the adult version of Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) adopted son Randall in NBC’s “This Is Us,” won the 2017 Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for the role. The year before he took the Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series or movie, for playing prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Coincidentally, Brown’s 2017 lead-actor Emmy was the first time an African-American had won that statuette since 1998, when Braugher won for playing Det. Frank Pembleton on NBC’s “Homicide: Life On The Street.”

