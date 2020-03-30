Former "The Office" mates Steve Carell and John Krasinski reminisced about their fondly remembered sitcom in a YouTube video posted Sunday, commemorating the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere.

"So, Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and [me]," said Krasinski, 40, who played office worker Jim Halpert on the NBC comedy about a Scranton, Pennsylvania, paper-products company. "We were on a little show called 'The Office,' and it turned 15 years old" on March 24. "I mean, I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old … and after the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. And we all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge."

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today. It's pretty cool," responded Carell, 57, who received six Emmy nominations playing office manager Michael Scott and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for the 2014 movie "Foxcatcher."

"Part of what was so much fun about it," Carell said later in the nearly 16-minute "Some Good News with John Krasinski” video — which included the split-screen interview as part of a DIY show dedicated to feel-good stories that Krasinski solicited online — "is that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else. People would step back when it was time for other people to shine, and celebrate it."

The two reminisced about favorite moments, with Carell recalling the episode "The Dinner Party," featuring a scene with what he called a "micro flat-screen TV." What appears to be a blooper-reel clip then showed him, Krasinski and fellow stars Jenna Fischer and Melora Hardin in that scene cracking up.

Krasinski recalled that "the most emotional I've ever been on a set" was filming the scene in which Scott is leaving the company and Halpert says goodbye. "I think it was either 17 or 19 takes when there wasn't an audible word that came out, it was just, 'Action!' and then you and I going, 'Ahhhhh,' " he said in a choked-up tone of voice.

Talk inevitably turned to hopes for a reunion show or film. "Listen, I know everybody's talking about a reunion," Krasinski said to Carell. "Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say, 'Hi.' "