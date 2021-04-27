TODAY'S PAPER
LI shoe mogul Steve Madden to be subject of TV series

Steve Madden (l) attends the Accessories Council Hosts

Steve Madden (l) attends the Accessories Council Hosts The 23rd Annual ACE Awards on June 10, 2019 in New York City. Michael Rapaport (r) arrives at the premiere of TBS' "The Guest Book" Season 2 at EPLP Restaurant on October 16, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.  Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lawrence-raised Steve Madden, who in his tumultuous life created a namesake footwear company, served time in prison and saw himself portrayed in the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," will be the subject of a TV series.

Deadline.com said Tuesday that Michael Rapaport ("Atypical"), who stars opposite Rockville Centre's Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth," will play Madden in a series based on the businessman's 2020 memoir with Jodi Lipper, "The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell from Grace & Came Back Stronger Than Ever."

"From the first time I met with Steve, I knew I wanted to tell his story," producer Meryl Poster told the trade website. "Bringing my longtime friend and collaborator Michael Rapaport onboard is as exciting and perfect as it gets." Neither Madden nor Rapaport have commented publicly. Jake Hoffman played Madden in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).

