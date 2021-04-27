Lawrence-raised Steve Madden, who in his tumultuous life created a namesake footwear company, served time in prison and saw himself portrayed in the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," will be the subject of a TV series.

Deadline.com said Tuesday that Michael Rapaport ("Atypical"), who stars opposite Rockville Centre's Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth," will play Madden in a series based on the businessman's 2020 memoir with Jodi Lipper, "The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell from Grace & Came Back Stronger Than Ever."

"From the first time I met with Steve, I knew I wanted to tell his story," producer Meryl Poster told the trade website. "Bringing my longtime friend and collaborator Michael Rapaport onboard is as exciting and perfect as it gets." Neither Madden nor Rapaport have commented publicly. Jake Hoffman played Madden in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).