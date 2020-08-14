TODAY'S PAPER
By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
 Stone Grissom, the veteran News 12 Long Island anchor who's been a fixture at 5 p.m. and in primetime for nine years, is leaving the channel, he announced. His last day is Friday.

 In a brief statement, Altice USA said, "We thank Stone Grissom for his many contributions to News 12 over his nine year tenure with the network and wish him all the best in the future."

 An unsual hybrid anchor-author, Grissom has a written a novel ("A Cry for Justice") and is nearing completion on a second, according to his website. He was formerly a civil rights and criminal defense attorney, with a law degree from Notre Dame. Per News 12's bio on him,  "Grissom has been involved as an anchor and executive producer in the start ups of two news operations, and has appeared as a legal analyst on numerous local and national stations, including Court TV, MSNBC, 'Nancy Grace,' CNN and Fox."

  Grissom has also worked as an associate professor at  Farmingdale State College, teaching news media and news writing.

 Grissom could not be immediately reached.

