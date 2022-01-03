Stone Grissom, the veteran anchor who joined an upstate TV station in 2020 after a decadelong run at News 12 Long Island, is on the move again. He told his Twitter followers over the weekend that he has joined "a News 12" — just not the News 12 that might come immediately to mind.

In the Twitter post Saturday, Grissom wrote that he has joined "the [news] management team at a News 12. I’ll also be on air, so get ready for your favorite segments." The News 12 he is joining is Gray-owned KXII/12 in Sherman, Texas, a small city 65 miles north of Dallas.

In an email, Grissom — who has been an anchor at Elmira's WETM/18 since he left Long Island — said the new station "is also known as News 12. It’ll be like a reboot for me and gets me much closer to my family."

Grissom had been commuting weekends from Elmira to Houston, where his wife is clinical associate professor in the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine.