'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo working at restaurant

During the pandemic, Gaten Matarazzo has been working

During the pandemic, Gaten Matarazzo has been working at a restaurant where some of his family members are also employed. Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Emma McIntyre

By Tribune News Service
Print

With production shut down on Season 4 of Netflix’s "Stranger Things," Gaten Matarazzo apparently has time for a summer gig that doesn’t involve saving the world from monsters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matarazzo — known to millions as Dustin Henderson — is working as a runner at a restaurant on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where other family members are employed. Apparently even a hat and mask wasn’t enough of a disguise to fool some customers. The publication didn’t name the restaurant, but members of his family are known to work at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven, which was tagged in an Instagram feed earlier this summer that featured a shot of the 17-year-old actor, mask under his chin.

Matarazzo’s band, Work in Progress, which includes his brother, Carmen, and sister, Sabrina, also played Bird & Betty’s last summer.

Matarazzo’s unlikely to need money. Besides "Stranger Things," he’s also the know-it-all kid in those Verizon FIOS commercials. Maybe, like so many of us, he just wanted to get out of the house.

By Tribune News Service

