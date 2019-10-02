As broadcast networks' fall seasons hit full swing, TV's streaming services compete with their own big-name offerings.

Raising Dion (now on Netflix) Series premiere: Sci-fi family drama with Michael B. Jordan, Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young follows a fatherless boy with superpowers. (10 episodes)

Goliath (now on Amazon Prime) Season 3 finds Billy Bob Thornton's California lawyer tangling with Dennis Quaid's billionaire and sister Amy Brenneman. (8 episodes)

Creepshow (now on Shudder) Short stories become quick scares in this anthology inspired by the Stephen King-George Romero film. Stars include David Arquette, Giancarlo Esposito, Tricia Helfer. (Weekly episodes Thursday)

31 Nights of Horror (all month from Shout Factory TV) Double features nightly at 7 (also on-demand) pair up genre faves with "Mystery Science Theater 3000" spoofs.

31 Nights of Fright (all month from MovieSpree) Free nightly films include "Ghostquake," "The Manster," "Santa Jaws."

Rhythm + Flow (Oct. 9, Netflix) Series premiere: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip T.I. Harris judge this hip-hop competition. (10 weekly episodes)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Oct. 11, Netflix film) Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman moves beyond the AMC series' finale, working to come to terms with his past.

The Birch (Oct. 11, Facebook Watch) Series premiere: Three teens confront a monster in the woods. Based on Crypt TV short. (15 weekly episodes)

Limetown (Oct. 16, Facebook Watch) Series premiere: Jessica Biel's public radio journalist investigates 300 people disappearing at a research institute. (Weekly episodes Wednesday)

Going From Broke (Oct. 17, Crackle) Series premiere: Ashton Kutcher produces a look at real-life students facing massive debt with help from financial experts. (10 episodes)

Living With Yourself (Oct. 18, Netflix) Series premiere: Paul Rudd becomes a better man. But was the change worth it? (8 episodes)

Looking for Alaska (Oct. 18, Hulu) Limited series: Teen TV king Josh Schwartz adapts John Green's 2005 boarding school novel. With Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth. (8 parts)

Modern Love (Oct. 18, Amazon Prime) Series premiere: Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway appear in this romcom anthology. (8 episodes)

Castle Rock (Oct. 23, Hulu) Season 2 of Stephen King's Maine-set anthology stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins. (10 episodes)

Daybreak (Oct. 24, Netflix) Series premiere: Teens wander a post-apocalypse landscape of gangs and zombies. Based on Brian Ralph's graphic novels. (10 episodes)

BoJack Horseman (Oct. 25, Netflix) Season 6 drops 8 adult-animation episodes now, with final 8 in January.

My Name Is Dolemite (Oct. 25, Netflix film) Roosevelt native Eddie Murphy is getting dynamite reviews as the '70s "blaxploitation" movie dude. Scripted by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski ("Ed Wood," "The People v. O.J. Simpson").

The Kominsky Method (Oct. 25, Netflix) Season 2 has Paul Reiser and Jane Seymour joining Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in Hollywood saga from Plainview's Chuck Lorre. (8 episodes)

My Next Guest (October TBA, Netflix) David Letterman visits with India movie megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

More streaming picks: "Sorry for Your Loss" (season 2 now on Facebook Watch); "Big Mouth" (season 3 now on Netflix); "Peaky Blinders" (season 5 now on Netflix); "Light as a Feather" (season 2 now on Hulu); vintage "Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts" (now on Shout Factory TV); Dario Argento horror classics (now on MUBI); "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries" (series 3 on Acorn TV Oct. 7); "Insatiable" (season 2 on Netflix Oct. 11); "Letterkenny" (season 7 on Hulu Oct. 14); "Impulse" (season 2 on YouTube Oct. 16); "Agatha Raisin & the Haunted House" (series 3 on Acorn TV Oct. 28); standup special "Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy" (Netflix Oct. 29).