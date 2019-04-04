What's new on the streaming services for April
Here's a peek at some of the most-awaited premieres, returning series, oddities, and even a semi-replacement for discontinued service FilmStruck.
APRIL 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix series) Part 2 of season 1 lets Kiernan Shipka's witch explore her darker side. (9 episodes)
The Tick (Amazon Prime series) Season 2 of this giddy hero tale finds The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and Arthur (Griffin Newman) facing fresh competition in the city-protecting game. (10 episodes)
Unicorn Store (Netflix film) Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel") stars in her directing debut as a childlike dreamer who gets a magical offer from a mysterious salesman (Samuel L. Jackson).
3 Seconds Behind the Wheel (Amazon Prime documentary) Distracted driving gets a closer look in this hourlong eye-opener.
APRIL 8
Queens of Mystery (Acorn TV series) Premiere: Detective (Olivia Vinall, "The Woman in White") solves crimes with help from her three crime-writer aunts. (2 episodes each Monday)
Bollywood: The World's Largest Film Industry (Acorn TV documentary) Go inside India studios making more than 1,000 films a year.
Criterion Channel (service launch) This former partner in FilmStruck now streams its own disc titles, Janus Films library, thematic collections (at launch: Columbia Noir), and supplementary features. Coming soon: David Lynch movies (April 11), director Charles Burnett (April 21), actress Simone Signoret (April 28). Subscribe before April 8 launch to get extended 30-day free trial and reduced pricing ($10/month or $90/annual).
APRIL 10
You vs. Wild (Netflix series) Premiere: "Man vs. Wild" survivor Bear Grylls again drops into dangerous locations. But now, interactive scene branching lets viewers guide his adventures. (8 episodes)
APRIL 11
Black Summer (Netflix series) Premiere: "Z Nation" prequel tracks American refugees from a zombie apocalypse. (8 episodes)
APRIL 12
Special (Netflix series) Premiere: Jim Parsons produces this portrait of a young gay man with mild cerebral palsy. Based on star Ryan O'Connell's memoir, "I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves." (8 episodes)
APRIL 15
No Good Nick (Netflix series) Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin play parents targeted by a teenage con artist (Siena Agudong). (20 episodes)
APRIL 16
There She Goes (BritBox series) Premiere: David Tennant and Jessica Hynes star in this dramedy as parents of a 9-year-old with severe learning disabilities. (5 episodes)
That Moment When (Facebook Watch series) Weekly short-form chat about critical moments in celebs' lives features Steve Martin and Martin Short.
APRIL 18
SPEED (CuriosityStream) Four-part docuseries tracks transportation breakthroughs, from steam engines to levitation trains, from Ford's Model T to autonomous cars.
APRIL 19
Ramy (Hulu series) Premiere: New Jersey-born Egyptian-American (Ramy Youssef) forges a path between Muslim immigrants and freewheeling millennials. Jerrod Carmichael produces. (10 episodes)
Bosch (Amazon Prime series) Season 5 picks up with Titus Welliver's homicide detective as he's confronted by both an old case and new killings. (10 episodes)
APRIL 24
Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium series) Season 2 finds Ralph Macchio's Daniel readying a dojo to compete with his old "Karate Kid" rival. (10 episodes)
APRIL 26
Chambers (Netflix series) Premiere: A teenage heart patient's lifesaving transplant threatens to take over her personality. With Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose (10 episodes)
