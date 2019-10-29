What's new in November on the streaming services

November kicks the streaming wars into high gear with the launch of two big-time subscription services.

The Apple TV+ app launches Friday, at $5/month (after 7-day free trial). Among its promises: originals every month -- nine available at launch! -- and no ads, plus downloads for offline viewing.

Family-friendly Disney+ will launch Nov. 12, at $7/month or $70/year (after 7-day free trial). This one promises originals, no ads, and downloads, too. Its deep archive of existing films and shows from such owned libraries as Disney/Pixar/Fox includes all 30 seasons of "The Simpsons."

And on to November's top titles:

The Morning Show (now on Apple TV) Series premiere: New York media wars saga stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell as TV hosts, with Reese Witherspoon, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup (10 episodes). Also on Apple+: Apollo what-if space drama "For All Mankind" (now on Apple TV) with Joel Kinnaman, Chris Bauer (10 episodes); Hailee Steinfeld as young poet "Dickinson" (10 episodes); Jason Momoa in post-apocalyptic adventure "See" (10 episodes).

American Son (now on Netflix) Original film from producer Kerry Washington stars her as a Florida mom seeking word on her missing son with her FBI agent ex (Steven Pasquale) and a complex cop (Jeremy Jordan). From the Broadway play.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (now on Amazon Prime) Season 2 of John Krasinski's CIA actioner. (8 episodes)

Netflix standup : "Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby" (Nov. 5); "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago" (Nov. 12); "Iliza: Unveiled" (Nov. 19); "Mike Birbiglia: The New One" (Nov. 26); "John Crist: I Ain't Prayin' for That" (Nov. 28).

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Green Eggs and Ham (Nov. 8, Netflix) Series premiere: Animation from Dr. Seuss book with voices Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Eddie Izzard, Diane Keaton, Tracy Morgan. (13 episodes)

The Mandalorian (Nov. 12, Disney+) Series premiere: "Star Wars" universe saga is set between the fall of the Empire and emergence of the First Order. Pedro Pascal plays a bounty hunter (8 episodes). Also on Disney+: "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"(10 episodes, after Nov. 8 preview on ABC/Freeform/Disney Channel); "The Imagineering Story" documentary (6 episodes); "Lady and the Tramp" (live action/animation film).

Nunsense (Nov. 14, BroadwayHD) 35th anniversary collection of seven stagings, featuring Rue McClanahan, Vicki Lawrence, John RItter.

The Man in the High Castle (Nov. 15, Amazon Prime) Season 4 wraps up post-World War II alternate-history thriller.

Dollface (Nov. 15, Hulu) Series premiere: Kat Dennings bounces back from an epic breakup by working on her female friendships. With Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell. (10 episodes)

The Crown (Nov. 17, Netflix) Season 3 finds Olivia Colman as middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II, with Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. (10 episodes)

Putting It Together (Nov. 21, BroadwayHD) Carol Burnett, George Hearn, Bronson Pinchot in 20th anniversary run of Stephen Sondheim celebration.

The Feed (Nov. 22, Amazon Prime) Series premiere: Tech-addiction thriller from "Walking Dead" producer Channing Powell, with Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint-White, David Thewlis. (10 episodes)

The Irishman (Nov. 27, Netflix film) Martin Scorsese directs Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci.

More streaming debuts "Atypical" (season 3 now on Netflix); "Queer Eye: We're in Japan!" (now on Netflix); "Into the Dark" episode "Pilgrim" (now on Hulu); "Slings and Arrows" (backstage cult fave with Paul Gross, Mark McKinney, Rachel McAdams, Acorn TV, Nov. 4); "Patriot Act With Hason Minhaj" (Nov. 10, Netflix); "The Good Karma Hospital" (series 3 on Acorn TV, Nov. 11); "Motherland" season 2 (Nov. 12, Sundance Now); "No Activity" (season 3 on CBS All Access, Nov. 21); "Holly Hobbie" (Hulu season 2, Nov. 22).