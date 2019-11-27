What's new in December on the streaming services

Expecting TV to slow down this December? Think again. Streaming services take advantage of the broadcast network doldrums to double down on originals. Netflix, in particular, stacks up both series premieres and season returns.

Top options:

The Report (now, Amazon Prime film) Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm headline this docudrama thriller of government torture coverups.

The MeshugaNutcracker! (now on BroadwayHD) - Eight colorful musical comedy tales evoke the holiday of Chanukah, including a klezmer-ized take on "The Nutcracker."

Midsomer Murders (Dec. 1, Acorn TV/BritBox) - Season 21? How long can this go on? So long as viewers keep loving Neil Dudgeon's small-town sleuthing. (4 episodes)

One Day at Disney (Dec. 3, Disney+ film) Full-length documentary launches a yearlong run of behind-the-scenes shorts.

V-Wars (Dec. 5, Netflix) - Series premiere: Ian Somerhalder ("Vampire Diaries," "Lost") tracks a new world in which humans and vampires are poised to go to war. (10 episodes)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Dec. 6, Amazon Prime) Season 3 sends Rachel Brosnahan's midcentury standup comic on tour. With Jane Lynch, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub. (8 episodes)

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Truth Be Told (Dec. 6, Apple+) Series premiere: Octavia Spencer's podcaster reopens her famed murder investigation when she comes face to face with the man who wound up in prison (Aaron Paul). With Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach. (8 episodes)

Reprisal (Dec. 6, Hulu)- Series premiere: Abigail Spencer's left-for-dead victim seeks revenge on a gang of gearheads. With Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud. (10 episodes)

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Dec. 6, Netflix - Series premiere: New comedy-troupe lunacy, shepherded by folks from "black-ish" and "I Think You Should Leave."

Into the Dark (Dec. 6 and 27, Hulu) Two new episodes of chills pegged to Christmas career rivalry and New Year's Eve kiss rituals.

The Expanse (Dec. 13, Amazon Prime)- Season 4 transfers from Syfy with viscerally visualized space conflict as Earth, Mars and the Belt battle over the resources of planets beyond The Ring Gate. (10 episodes)

Streamy Awards (Dec. 13, YouTube) Ninth annual ceremony streams live at 8 p.m. from Hollywood's Beverly Hilton.

Photo: A History From Behind the Lens (Dec. 16, Sundance Now) Series premiere: Explore the art of photography from its earliest European and American innovators. (12 episodes)

The Witcher (Dec. 20, Netflix) Series premiere: Fantasy books of monster hunter come to life with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan. (8 episodes)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Dec. 25, Netflix) Series premiere: Movie franchise spins out into this animated action saga. (Looking for the F&F movies? They're on Hulu.)

Gavin and Stacey Christmas (Dec. 25, BritBox)- New holiday reunion from the romantic comedy show that made James Corden a star.

You (Dec. 26, Netflix) Season 2: Penn Badgley's bookstore manager and serial killer moves over from Lifetime for 10 new episodes.