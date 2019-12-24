What's new in January on the streaming services

Patrick Stewart's "Star Trek" return in new streaming saga "Picard" is joined this January by big series returns — "Grace and Frankie" and "BoJack Horseman" among them. But we've unearthed a few oddities, too.

Iskander: Shadow of the River (now on Shudder)- Murders on a boat in French Guiana plunge a new French detective and her Guianese partner into ancient rainforest rituals. (4 parts)

What's Your Ailment?! (now on Topic) Comic Maria Bamford talks mental health struggles with Rachel Bloom, Tom Arnold, Tig Notaro, others. New streaming service has other originals, series from Europe. $6 month/$60 year after 7-day free trial, topic.com.

Cats (now on BroadwayHD) See how Andrew Lloyd Webber's longrunning stage production compares to the new movie.

Terrahawks (Jan. 1, Shout Factory TV) Puppeteer filmmaker Gerry Anderson's '80s-made planet-protection adventure streams at the stroke of new year 2020. (39 episodes)

Terry Pratchett's Going Postal (Jan. 6, Acorn TV) From 2010: Richard Coyle, David Suchet, Charles Dance, Claire Foy star in the fantasy author's Discworld entry: A con man will be executed unless he takes over a derelict post office. (2 parts)

Returning the Favor (Jan. 13, Facebook Watch) Season 4 of Mike Rowe's real-world heartwarmer. (Weekly episodes)

Grace and Frankie (Jan. 15, Netflix) Season 6 for comedy with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. (16 episodes)

Little America (Jan. 17, Apple TV+)- Series premiere: Anthology dramatizes tales of current-day immigrants. Cast includes Zachary Quinto, Haaz Sleiman, Melanie Lauren, Shaun Toub, Conphidance, Sherilyn Fenn. (8 episodes)

Diary of a Future President (Jan. 17, Disney+) Series premiere: "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez produces and appears in flash-forwards as the grownup version of its middle schooler who aspires to lead. (10 weekly episodes)

Endlings (Jan. 17, Hulu) Series premiere: Four foster kids find their own ET, who's on Earth to save endangered species. (12 episodes)

Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace (Jan. 17, Netflix film) Thriller about a woman (Crystal Fox) whose romance with a stranger (Mehcad Brooks) goes south. With Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, Phylicia Rashad.

Star Trek: Picard (Jan. 23, CBS All Access)- Series premiere: Patrick Stewart returns to his star-making role, picking up with his former Enterprise captain 20 years after the events of "Nemesis." Already renewed for season 2. (10 weekly episodes)

The Dead Lands (Jan. 23, Shudder) Series premiere: Supernatural adventure set in a mythic Maori time finds a dead warrior returned to life to atone for his acts. (8 episodes)

BoJack Horseman (Jan. 31, Netflix) Season 6's second half brings the final 8 episodes of the Emmy-nominated adult animated comedy hit. The title Hollywood talking horse has emerged from rehab to face the consequences of karma.

More returning series "Hip-Hop Evolution" (Jan. 17, season 4 on Netflix); Brenda Blethyn’s “Vera” (Jan. 21, season 10 on BritBox); "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Jan. 24, part 3 on Netflix); Ashton Kutcher's "The Ranch" (Jan. 24, final season on Netflix); Aidy Bryant's "Shrill" (Jan. 24, season 2 on Hulu).



Comedy specials - "Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning" (Jan. 3, Amazon Prime); "Russell Peters: Deported" (shot in Mumbai; Jan. 17, Amazon Prime); "Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo" (Jan. 28, Netflix).



And one wild card - Extend the festive season with "Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas: Jewish Songwriters Composing Christmas Music" (Kanopy documentary). Watch free using your public library card or university login, kanopy.com.



