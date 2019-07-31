What's new on the streaming services in August

Lucy Lawless' new show launches. Hasan Minhaj returns to dish current doings. August also finds fantasy adventure afoot. And Nick 'toon classics, revived!

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Aug. 4, Netflix) Comic starts a fourth run of weekly current-events commentary.

My Life Is Murder (Aug. 5, Acorn TV) Premiere: Lucy Lawless works Melbourne as a homicide detective turned private eye. 10 weekly episodes.

Five Points (Aug. 5, Facebook Watch) Season 2 of teen drama produced by Kerry Washington offers five perspectives on the school theater going up in flames. With Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Pettis. (10 episodes)

The Art of Crime (Aug. 6, MHz Choice) Season 2 of Paris murders and missing paintings, from subscription service offering free trial of global TV faves. 6 episodes. (English subtitles.)

Wu Assassins (Aug. 8, Netflix) Premiere: Supernatural martial arts series stars Iko Uwais as a killer chef in San Francisco. With Katheryn Winnick, Byron Mann, Mark Dacascos. 10 episodes.

GLOW (Aug. 9, Netflix) Season 3 takes the '80s women wrestlers to the Las Vegas strip. With Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron. 10 half-hour episodes.

Rocko's Modern Life (Aug. 9, Netflix) Premiere: Cartoon wallaby is back after 20 years in space. Another Nick 'toon return: "Invader Zim" (Aug. 16), with more Earth-conquering adventures.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anatomy of Evil (Aug. 13, MHz Choice)- Season 2 of Germany's dark mystery with a police psychologist, now arrested for murder. 3 feature-length episodes. (English subtitles.)

Why Women Kill (Aug. 15, CBS All Access) "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry is behind this dark comedy of infidelity in the '60s, '80s and today. With Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste. 10 weekly episodes.

Mindhunter (Aug. 16, Netflix) Season 2: Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany are back on the FBI's serial killer beat for the '70s Atlanta child murders. 8 episodes.

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Aug. 16, Amazon Prime) Everyman humor fills the streamer's first original standup special.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Aug. 30, Netflix) Premiere: Prequel to 1982 Jim Henson film further explores the world of Thra and the source of the Skeksis' power. With Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel. 10 episodes.

Carnival Row (Aug. 30, Amazon Prime) Premiere: Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne inhabit a Victorian world where a string of gruesome murders threatens man's coexistence with monsters. 8 episodes.

Keeping Faith (Aug. 30, Acorn TV) Season 2 of Welsh mystery starring Eve Myles ("Victoria," "Broadchurch," "Torchwood"). 6 episodes.