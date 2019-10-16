TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

NBC's 'Sunnyside' is first cancellation of the new TV season

(l-r) Kal Penn, Joel Kim Booster and

 (l-r) Kal Penn, Joel Kim Booster and Poppy Liu in NBC's "Sunnyside." Photo Credit: NBC/Tina Thorpe

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

"Sunnyside," the NBC freshman comedy that borrows its name from the Queens neighborhood, will be dropped from the primetime lineup after this Thursday, becoming the first network casualty of the 2019 fall season. NBC will air the final season of the "Will & Grace" reboot (AKA, the 11th season) in "Sunnyside's"  9:30 timeslot starting Oct. 24.

 "Sunnyside,"about a disgraced Queens councilman (Kal Penn) who helps newcomers get their citizenship papers, wasn't technically cancelled because episodes will continue to stream at NBC.com (and on Hulu). NBC ordered a total of eleven episodes, per Deadline, and each is expected to stream.

 "Sunnyside" didn't draw much of a so-called "live" or "same-day" audience but there was evidence the show was getting a second wind online; the Oct. 3 telecast, for example, added another half million within a few days. Nevertheless, it was still the least-viewed of this fall's newcomers, while by contrast, "NCIS" — which remains network TV's most viewed non-sports series --  was seen by 12.5 million on Oct. 2.

As for "Will & Grace,"  which made a successful return to primetime in 2017,  a trailer for the upcoming final season dropped a major bombshell: Grace (Messing) is pregnant.

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jay Leno performs at the Vegas Strong Leno talks today's perilous comedy scene before LI show
Theresa Caputo, star of "Long Islad Medium," at Theresa Caputo says she's still grieving after divorce
HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition" that 'A Very Brady Renovation' spins off holiday special
Gina Rodriguez attends a screening of "Someone Great" Gina Rodriguez apologizes twice for offensive lyric
Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at Fortune magazine's Most Megyn Kelly making brief return to Fox News Channel
Carol Burnett will appear at Tilles Center on Carol Burnett will have all the answers at her LI show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search