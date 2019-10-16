"Sunnyside," the NBC freshman comedy that borrows its name from the Queens neighborhood, will be dropped from the primetime lineup after this Thursday, becoming the first network casualty of the 2019 fall season. NBC will air the final season of the "Will & Grace" reboot (AKA, the 11th season) in "Sunnyside's" 9:30 timeslot starting Oct. 24.

"Sunnyside,"about a disgraced Queens councilman (Kal Penn) who helps newcomers get their citizenship papers, wasn't technically cancelled because episodes will continue to stream at NBC.com (and on Hulu). NBC ordered a total of eleven episodes, per Deadline, and each is expected to stream.

"Sunnyside" didn't draw much of a so-called "live" or "same-day" audience but there was evidence the show was getting a second wind online; the Oct. 3 telecast, for example, added another half million within a few days. Nevertheless, it was still the least-viewed of this fall's newcomers, while by contrast, "NCIS" — which remains network TV's most viewed non-sports series -- was seen by 12.5 million on Oct. 2.

As for "Will & Grace," which made a successful return to primetime in 2017, a trailer for the upcoming final season dropped a major bombshell: Grace (Messing) is pregnant.