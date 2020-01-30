Super Bowl commercials: What to expect

Super Bowl LIV arrives Sunday and with it, the commercials. If history is a guide, there will be a few. There were ninety-one commercials on last year's telecast, for a total of 49 minutes and 31 seconds. Fox is expected to air the same number, give or take. The cost for a 30-second commercial: An estimated $5.6 million.

What to expect? Some iconic brands will rejoin the game, including Coca-Cola and PepsiCola, Mountain Dew, Budweiser, Cheetos, Heinz, Doritos, Hard Rock Café, Facebook, Google and many others. There will also be two minute-long commercials for presidential candidates — one for Michael Bloomberg, the other for President Trump. This is a Super Bowl first.

What to expect in this crush of advertising? Well, dogs. And animals.

And of course, celebrities. Lots of those including: Jason Momoa for Rocket Mortgage, Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend for Hyundai's Genesis, Missy Elliot and H.E.R. for Pepsi Zero Sugar, M.C. Hammer for Cheetos, and -- this should be fun --Byran Cranston in the one for Mountain Dew.

There are some big trends to look for. According to Charles Taylor, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, look for more "Feel Good" sentimental ads, maybe to counteract current political divisions. He points to Google’s ad about a man remembering his deceased wife, Verizon’s salute to first responders, and Weather Tech’s ad about veterinarians who saves beloved pets. Taylor also says to expect more women in Super Bowl commercials including ones from Olay and Microsoft.

So sit back. Enjoy the game. And if that game doesn't work for you, some of the ads probably will.