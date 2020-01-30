TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
36° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Super Bowl commercials: What to expect

Budweiser debuts new Super Bowl commercial film ad

Budweiser debuts new Super Bowl commercial film ad for 2020 titled "Typical American," directed by filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. Credit: Budweiser

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

  Super Bowl LIV arrives Sunday and with it, the commercials. If history is a guide, there will be a few.  There were ninety-one commercials on last year's telecast, for a total of 49 minutes and 31 seconds. Fox is expected to air the same number, give or take. The cost for a 30-second commercial: An estimated $5.6 million.

  What to expect? Some iconic brands will rejoin the game, including  Coca-Cola and PepsiCola, Mountain Dew, Budweiser, Cheetos, Heinz, Doritos, Hard Rock Café, Facebook, Google and many others. There will also be two minute-long commercials for presidential candidates — one for Michael Bloomberg, the other for President Trump. This is a Super Bowl first. 

 What to expect in this crush of advertising? Well, dogs. And animals.

And of course, celebrities.  Lots of those including: Jason Momoa for Rocket Mortgage, Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend for Hyundai's Genesis, Missy Elliot and H.E.R. for Pepsi Zero Sugar, M.C. Hammer for Cheetos, and -- this should be fun --Byran Cranston in the one for Mountain Dew. 

There are some big trends to look for. According to Charles Taylor, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, look for more "Feel Good" sentimental ads,  maybe to counteract current political divisions. He points to Google’s ad about a man remembering his deceased wife, Verizon’s salute to first responders, and Weather Tech’s ad about veterinarians who saves beloved pets. Taylor also says to expect more women in Super Bowl commercials including ones from Olay and Microsoft.

 So sit back. Enjoy the game. And if that game doesn't work for you, some of the ads probably will. 

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The cast of Season 4 of Bravo's "Summer LI's 'Summer House' returns with two new cast members
Anchor Melba Tolliver on the set of Cablevision's What ever happened to pioneering reporter Melba Tolliver?
Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw makes an appearance Bradshaw, family to star in E! comedy-reality show
Kristen Bell, left, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson 'The Good Place' ending, and it's been heaven
Molly Ringwald plays a reporter for the Avocados Super Bowl ad for Avocados from Mexico
Sailor Brinkley-Cook will report on the Super Bowl Sailor Brinkley-Cook to report on Super Bowl
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search