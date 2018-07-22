TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero

Nicole Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.' "Supergirl" as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer.

Nicole Maines attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held

Nicole Maines attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on Saturday in San Diego, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly/Mike Coppola

By The Associated Press
Print

BURBANK, Calif. — A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.

Nicole Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.' "Supergirl" as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. Producers describe her character as a "soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others."

Maines gained national attention for her battle against her Orono, Maine school district over her right to use the girls' bathroom.

Maine's highest court ruled in 2014 that school officials violated state anti-discrimination law when they required her to use a staff restroom.

It was the first time a state high court concluded that a transgender person should use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.

More Entertainment

Danai Gurira, right, and from left, Robert Kirkman 'Walking Dead' star confirms he's leaving show
Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the Lawsuit: Crew for Netflix TV show damaged LI vet's house
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
From left, Ernie, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Kids will soon see Sesame Street characters in their classrooms