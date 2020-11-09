In a casual comment on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "This Is Us" ensemble star Susan Kelechi Watson revealed that she and actor Jaime Lincoln Smith have ended their engagement.

Amid posts celebrating the announcement Saturday that Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris had won the 2020 presidential election, Watson, 38, wrote, "And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty," according to a screenshot posted by "Entertainment Tonight" and People magazine.

Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the NBC domestic-drama series, announced in September 2019 that she was engaged to Smith, whose credits include "Blue Bloods," "The Deuce" and "New Amsterdam."

"Forever Ever... ," Watson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post with a photo of herself smiling and showing her engagement ring. "Theyll say its love / And they'll know its love / For when they call its name / it will answer to love / Without hesitation" ~me," she added in a poem. Smith reposted her Instagram message and added, "Future Mrs. Smith..." in a likewise since-deleted post. He has not commented publicly about the breakup.

Fellow "This Is Us" stars had wished them well on their engagement last year. Mandy Moore commented on Watson's post, "[so] happy for you guys, Su!!!!!" Melanie Liburd, who plays Zoe Baker, wrote, "So beautiful! So happy for you both," while Lyric Ross, who plays Déjà, said, "THAT. RING!!!!" with applause emoji.