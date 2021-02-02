TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

LI's Susan Lucci to star in Amazon's faith-based series 'Wholly Broken'

Susan Lucci will play a widowed congresswoman in

Susan Lucci will play a widowed congresswoman in Amazon's "Wholly Broken." Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The onetime queen of daytime soaps is ready to begin her reign on Amazon Prime Video.

Daytime Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci, 74, is set to star in "Wholly Broken," a faith-based musical series created by fellow Garden City-based performer Tom Humbert. In the series, Lucci will play a congresswoman whose husband was killed by a drunken driver. Further drama will revolve around her strained relationship with her neglected son, who has several addictions and is possibly bipolar.

"Broken" is based on Humbert's 2016 movie of the same name, which began streaming on Amazon in September. The story follows Pastor Tom (Humbert), a recovering alcoholic minister, who is trying to rebuild his life after losing his job and his wife. The movie took the best feature film USA award at the 2017 International Film Festival Manhattan.

The series, which will shoot in the Hamptons between August and October, will be something of a TV mother-and-child reunion: Alicia Minshew, who played Lucci's daughter for eight years on "All My Children," co-stars as Pastor Tom's estranged wife. Also in the cast is Baldwin's Martha Wash of The Weather Girls.

Viewers will even get the chance to hear Lucci sing on the show, although she's no stranger to musicals. In December 1999, she played sharpshooter Annie Oakley opposite Tom Wopat in "Annie Get Your Gun" for three weeks on Broadway.

Humbert said the series is slated to premiere sometime next year, though a trailer is already out. He also can't wait to work with his famous co-star.

"I'm so excited to get Susan Lucci for this show," Humbert said. "This has been a dream."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum, who jointly announced his separation LI 'Bachelorette' winner ready to start dating again
Andra Day and Kevin Hanchard in "The United Black History Month: Seven great shows to watch
Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Sarah Jessica Parker gives details about the upcoming Parker: Pandemic will be reflected in 'SATC' revival
Clark Gable, who was born 120 years ago, Keep warm with TCM's Clark Gable birthday marathon
From left ; Don Knotts as Deputy Snow-day viewing: Six straight hours of vintage TV
Didn’t find what you were looking for?