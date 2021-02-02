The onetime queen of daytime soaps is ready to begin her reign on Amazon Prime Video.

Daytime Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci, 74, is set to star in "Wholly Broken," a faith-based musical series created by fellow Garden City-based performer Tom Humbert. In the series, Lucci will play a congresswoman whose husband was killed by a drunken driver. Further drama will revolve around her strained relationship with her neglected son, who has several addictions and is possibly bipolar.

"Broken" is based on Humbert's 2016 movie of the same name, which began streaming on Amazon in September. The story follows Pastor Tom (Humbert), a recovering alcoholic minister, who is trying to rebuild his life after losing his job and his wife. The movie took the best feature film USA award at the 2017 International Film Festival Manhattan.

The series, which will shoot in the Hamptons between August and October, will be something of a TV mother-and-child reunion: Alicia Minshew, who played Lucci's daughter for eight years on "All My Children," co-stars as Pastor Tom's estranged wife. Also in the cast is Baldwin's Martha Wash of The Weather Girls.

Viewers will even get the chance to hear Lucci sing on the show, although she's no stranger to musicals. In December 1999, she played sharpshooter Annie Oakley opposite Tom Wopat in "Annie Get Your Gun" for three weeks on Broadway.

Humbert said the series is slated to premiere sometime next year, though a trailer is already out. He also can't wait to work with his famous co-star.

"I'm so excited to get Susan Lucci for this show," Humbert said. "This has been a dream."