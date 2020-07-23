TODAY'S PAPER
HBO to adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Between the World and Me'

HBO will develop "Between the World and Me,"

HBO will develop "Between the World and Me," based on Ta-Nehisi Coates' prizewinning book of the same title about being a Black man in America. Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
 A stage production of Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Between the World and Me," his prizewinning book about racism and police violence, is being adapted by HBO for a special this fall.

HBO announced Thursday that the program will feature readings from “Between the World and Me” and will be directed by Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, who handled the stage show in 2018 at the celebrated performance center in Harlem.

“I’ve been working with Kamilah for almost as long as I’ve been a writer,” Coates, 44, said in a statement. “I can think of no one better to put ‘Between the World and Me’ on screen and no better home for it than HBO.”

Coates' book, published in 2015, is structured as an open letter to his adolescent son about what to expect as a Black person living in the United States. “Between the World and Me” was a bestseller that won the National Book Award and received new attention this summer when the Black Lives Matter protests led to a surge in sales for books about race and racism.

