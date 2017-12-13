TODAY'S PAPER
PBS suspends Tavis Smiley’s talk show amid misconduct allegations

Talk show host Tavis Smiley, pictured in Miami

Talk show host Tavis Smiley, pictured in Miami on Nov. 16, 2016, has been accused of misconduct. Photo Credit: Sipa USA / Alberto E. Tamargo

By Newsday Staff
PBS has suspended Tavis Smiley’s talk show following misconduct allegations against the late-night host, Variety reports.

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company,” the public broadcaster said. “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Representatives for Smiley, 53, did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

