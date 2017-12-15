TODAY'S PAPER
Tavis Smiley dropped by live event producer, Walmart amid sexual misconduct allegations

The moves come one day after PBS said it was suspending Smiley following a sexual misconduct investigation.

Talk show host Tavis Smiley speaks during the "Tavis Smiley" panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour at the Langham Hotel on Jan. 9, 2011. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown

Tavis Smiley's career has taken another hit as live producer Mills Entertainment pulled out of backing the TV host's theatrical production focusing on the last year of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.

Smiley, who has been indefinitely suspended from his PBS talk show and lost his Walmart sponsorship, was to launch a nationwide 40-city tour of "Death of a King: A Live Theatrical Experience," based on his 2014 book.

But Mills Entertainment said Friday that "in light of the recent allegations" it will "suspending our relationship with" Smiley. "We take seriously the allegations," the statement added.

PBS suspended Smiley after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS."

Smiley has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

