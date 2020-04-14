TODAY'S PAPER
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, many more stars join 'One World' benefit

Taylor Swift will perform during the "One World:

Taylor Swift will perform during the "One World: Together At Home" special.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The "One World: Together At Home" special to benefit health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic has added several more big-name participants.

They include Awkwafina, Victoria Beckham, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Céline Dion, Alicia Keys, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Amy Poehler, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

The charitable organization Global Citizen on Tuesday announced the additions to the star-studded event co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. The eight-hour special will air on television from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, carried in America by CBS, ABC, NBC, The CW and Univision, multiple cable channels and also will stream on social-media platforms. 

Lady Gaga said last week that the $35 million raised for the event by her and advocacy organization Global Citizen will benefit the World Health Organization. Gaga, 34, said she plans to raise more money and explained that the special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

The dozens of previously announced stars contributing remotely include Jennifer Hudson, Elton John, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder.

