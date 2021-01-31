TCM Picks: 'Viva Las Vegas,' 'Robin Hood'

This week, Turner Classic Movies remembers Elvis Presley on his birthday while Goldie Hawn and William Powell forget everything that ever happened to them.

FUGGEDABOUTIT! Amnesia gets played for laughs Sunday night in two memorable romcoms — the charmer "Overboard" (8 p.m.) with Hawn and real-life partner Kurt Russell and "I Love You Again" (10 p.m.), a non-"Thin Man" outing for Powell and Myrna Loy.

BEFORE HE WAS PRIME MINISTER The 2019 documentary "Churchill and the Movie Mogul" (8 p.m. Monday, 12:15 a.m. Tuesday) explores the friendship and collaboration between Winston Churchill and Alexander Korda, Britain's foremost filmmaker in the 1930s.

IN LIKE FLYNN Errol Flynn robs from the rich and steals the heart of Olivia de Havilland in the rip-roaring "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (midnight Wednesday). If you can envision original choice James Cagney as the man in tights, you have a vivid imagination.

LONG LIVE THE KING TCM celebrates Elvis' 86th birthday on Jan. 8 with an eight-movie marathon, including two pics truly fit for a King — "Jailhouse Rock" (3 p.m.) and "Viva Las Vegas" (4:45 p.m.).

STOP, YOU'RE KILLING ME Fog is the least of Doris Day's problems in the thriller "Midnight Lace" (1:45 p.m. Jan. 9), in which she plays a London housewife whom someone wants jolly well dead. — DANIEL BUBBEO