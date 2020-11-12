TODAY'S PAPER
TCM spotlights Michael Caine, 'Maltese Falcon'

Humphrey Bogart stars in

Humphrey Bogart stars in "The Maltese Falcon" Tuesday on TCM. Credit: Turner Classic Movies/Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
There's no statute of limitations on statues on this week. Thefts of sculptures take center stage on Turner Classic Movies in features starring Michael Caine and Humphrey Bogart, but those aren't the only treasures you'll find.

RAISING CAINE Get a double dose of '60s-era Caine with "The Ipcress File" (8 p.m. Sunday), wherein he plays a nerdy version of 007 with a penchant for cooking, and the comic caper "Gambit" (10 p.m. Sunday) with Shirley MacLaine at his partner in crime.

ELVIS IN STRIPES The King had one of his biggest movie hits with "Jailhouse Rock" (6 p.m. Monday) as a jailbird turned songbird. He also gets to rock out on the title tune.

WINNING WINTERS Star of the Month Shelley Winters earned an Oscar as a Jewish hausfrau hiding from the Nazis in the gripping drama "The Diary of Anne Frank" (8 p.m. Monday).

THE STUFF THAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF Humphrey Bogart became a bona fide superstar as super sleuth Sam Spade in "The Maltese Falcon" (1 p.m. Tuesday).

LOST IN SPACE No matter how many times you see "2001: A Space Odyssey" (8 p.m. Nov. 21), you can be certain that a) you'll need to watch it again to fully understand it, and b) you'll be thrilled by that opening done to "Thus Spoke Zarathustra."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

