TCM picks: 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' Laurel and Hardy marathon

Marilyn Monroe performs

Marilyn Monroe performs "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."  Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

This week Turner Classic Movies celebrates Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as well as Marilyn Monroe proclaiming "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend."

MARILYN TIMES TWO Tom Ewell heats up as Monroe cools off standing on a subway grate in "The Seven Year Itch" Sunday night at 8. Then at 10, she and Jane Russell show off their musical talents and other obvious assets in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

ONE FINE MESS AFTER ANOTHER TCM celebrates Stars of the Month Laurel and Hardy in December starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday with a 17-1/2 block of their shorts and features, including what is arguably their best film "Sons of the Desert" (9:30 p.m.)

A DICKENS OF A LINEUP Charles Dickens’ immortal characters come to live Tuesday night with five films based on his stories starting at 8 with "A Christmas Carol" featuring Reginald Owen as Scrooge.

KLAATU BARADA NIKTO! If you want to learn what that means, tune in for the sci-fi stunner "The Day the Earth Stood Still" starring Michael Rennie as an alien in, of all places, Washington, D.C.

MARSHA, MARSHA, MARSHA Veteran actress Marsha Hunt, still going strong at 103, is the subject of the 2015 documentary "Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity" (8 p.m. Dec. 11). The film profiles her MGM days, her blacklisting in the 1950s and her civil rights activism.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

