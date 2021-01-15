TODAY'S PAPER
TCM highlights: 4 Miss Marple movies, a Mitchum double feature

Robert Mitchum and Jane Greer star in the

Robert Mitchum and Jane Greer star in the 1947 film noir classic "Out of the Past." Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
There's plenty to binge on this week on Turner Classic Movies, including seven Sidney Poitier movies, an Agatha Christie quartet and two of Robert Mitchum's best.

CALLING ROCK AND DORIS Doris Day shares a party line with playboy Rock Hudson, and he's hoping for a hookup after they finally meet in the riotous "Pillow Talk" (1:30 p.m. Sunday).

DANGERS ON A TRAIN All aboard for two thrill rides set on trains. Gunmen hijack a subway car in the gripping "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" (8 p.m. Sunday). Then a tough detective has to protect a hard-boiled mobster's widow on a cross-country train trip in "The Narrow Margin" (6 a.m. Jan. 22).

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO TCM? That would be Poitier, who's being saluted Monday with seven movies including his Oscar-winning turn in "Lilies of the Field" (11:45 a.m.).

THE MARVELOUS MISS MARPLE Whodunit Wednesdays continue with Margaret Rutherford as Christie sleuth Jane Marple in four films starting with "Murder, She Said" at 8 p.m. And dig the zippy theme song!

A DOUBLE SHOT OF MITCHUM Private eye Mitchum gets mixed up with toxic Jane Greer in the moody film noir "Out of the Past" (8 p.m. Jan. 23). Then at 10, Mitchum plays a psychotic preacher who's a holy terror for widow Shelley Winters and her two kids in "The Night of the Hunter."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

