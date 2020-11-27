TODAY'S PAPER
TCM highlights: 'The Thin Man,' 'Citizen Kane'

Myrna Loy and William Powell are on the

Myrna Loy and William Powell are on the case as Nora and Nick Charles in "The Thin Man" Dec. 5 on TCM. Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Sleuths Nick and Nora Charles bring a touch of class to Turner Classic Movies this week, while Cary Grant and Doris Day bring the funny to "That Touch of Mink."

CARY ON Grant is at his most debonair in two sophisticated romps from later in his career — "Indiscreet" with Ingrid Bergman (8 p.m. Sunday) followed by "That Touch of Mink" (10 p.m.)

CAGNEY ON FIRE There's no more explosive climax than the one in "White Heat" (5:45 p.m. Monday) as gangster James Cagney shouts the classic line "Made it, Ma, top of the world."

ALL'S WELLES Orson Welles stars with Joan Fontaine in the moody 1944 Gothic drama "Jane Eyre" (8 p.m. Wednesday). Then at 11:45 p.m., Welles plays a facsimile of William Randolph Hearst in his masterful "Citizen Kane."

SEX, SIN AND SCANDAL Barbara Stanwyck schemes her way up the corporate ladder one man at a time in the pre-Code potboiler "Baby Face" (8 p.m. Thursday). Equally naughty is "Employee's Entrance" (9:30 p.m. Thursday), wherein Loretta Young learns that getting ahead means being extra nice to the boss.

NICK AND NORA, AND ASTA, TOO William Powell and Myrna Loy uncover clues and down martinis in "The Thin Man" (10 p.m. Dec. 5). Helping them sniff out clues is their mischievous pooch, Asta. Woof!

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

