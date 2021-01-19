TCM presents 'Joe' movies on Inauguration Day
The same day that Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States, Turner Classic Movies marks the event with a marathon of eight movies about guys named "Joe."
Actors from Frank Sinatra to Robert Young star as ordinary Joes in the lineup starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday with "Ode to Billy Joe," based on Bobbie Gentry's 1967 hit song. At 8 a.m., rubber-faced comic Joe E. Brown stars in "Polo Joe," followed by the B film "The Fabulous Joe" at 9:30 a.m., the World War II drama "The Story of G.I. Joe" (10:45 a.m.), Young as "Joe Smith, American" (12:45 p.m.), "A Guy Named Joe" starring Spencer Tracy (2 p.m.), the Sinatra musical "Pal Joey" (4:15 p.m.) and the girl-meets-gorilla adventure "Mighty Joe Young" (6:15 p.m.)
For more information, go to tcm.com.