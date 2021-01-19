TODAY'S PAPER
TCM presents 'Joe' movies on Inauguration Day

Prime primate: TCM presents

Prime primate: TCM presents "Mighty Joe Young" as part of its "Joe" marathon Wednesday. Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The same day that Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States, Turner Classic Movies marks the event with a marathon of eight movies about guys named "Joe."

Actors from Frank Sinatra to Robert Young star as ordinary Joes in the lineup starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday with "Ode to Billy Joe," based on Bobbie Gentry's 1967 hit song. At 8 a.m., rubber-faced comic Joe E. Brown stars in "Polo Joe," followed by the B film "The Fabulous Joe" at 9:30 a.m., the World War II drama "The Story of G.I. Joe" (10:45 a.m.), Young as "Joe Smith, American" (12:45 p.m.), "A Guy Named Joe" starring Spencer Tracy (2 p.m.), the Sinatra musical "Pal Joey" (4:15 p.m.) and the girl-meets-gorilla adventure "Mighty Joe Young" (6:15 p.m.)

