TCM Picks: Holiday favorites, Bogart duo

James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star in the 1940 holiday classic "The Shop Around the Corner." Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

There’s plenty of Christmas cheer on Turner Classic Movies this week with nonstop holiday (and holiday-ish) fare between Sunday and Dec. 25.

YOU’VE GOT SNAIL MAIL James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan play feuding co-workers who are secret pen pals in the charmer "The Shop Around the Corner" (4 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Dec. 24), which was remade as "You've Got Mail."

BREAKING IN IS HARD TO DO Ex-con Edward G. Robinson and pals open a luggage store next to the bank they plan to rob in the gangster farce "Larceny Inc." (10:30 a.m. Monday).

KATHARINE (AND PETER) THE GREAT Acting doesn’t get any better than Katharine Hepburn and Peter O’Toole as bickering, backstabbing royals Eleanor of Aquitaine and Henry II in "The Lion in Winter" (5:45 p.m. Tuesday).

WHAT’S COOKING? Barbara Stanwyck plays a food columnist who’s actually a kitchen disaster in the screwball comedy "Christmas in Connecticut" (8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Dec. 24). Adding spice are scene stealers Sydney Greenstreet and S.Z. "Cuddles" Sakall.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOGEY TCM marks Humphrey Bogart’s 121st birthday on Dec. 25 with two '50s nifties. At 8 p.m. he woos chauffeur’s daughter Audrey Hepburn in the Billy Wilder souffle "Sabrina." Then at 10, he’s a gruff sea salt who clashes with prim missionary Katharine Hepburn in "The African Queen."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

