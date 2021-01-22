TODAY'S PAPER
TCM picks: Amanda Seyfried hosts 'Citizen Kane'

Orson Welles plays a thinly disguised version of William Randolph Hearst in "Citizen Kane." Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Rosebud, a Munster named Lily and a wallflower played by Olivia de Havilland are in full bloom this week on Turner Classic Movies.

YVONNE THE TERRIBLE Yvonne De Carlo is bad to the bone as a scheming siren who seduces Burt Lancaster in "Criss Cross" (8 p.m. Monday). Later on, catch De Carlo in her signature role as Lily Munster in "Munster, Go Home" (midnight).

WILD, WILD WEST Mae West plays a circus performer who has an easier time taming lions than the men in her life in the racy and riotous "I'm No Angel" (8 p.m. Tuesday).

BEST IN SHOW Before he was martini-swilling sleuth Nick Charles in the "Thin Man" movies, William Powell sniffed out crime as Philo Vance in several entertaining films including "The Kennel Murder Case" (10 p.m. Wednesday), top dog in the series.

RICH DRAMA Olivia de Havilland won a well-deserved Oscar for her performance as a gauche old maid who falls for smooth talker Montgomery Clift in "The Heiress" (8 p.m. Jan. 28).

SPECIAL GUEST AMANDA SEYFRIED HOLLYWOOD'S BOY GENIUS The actress, who's gotten raves for her portrayal of William Randolph Hearst's mistress Marion Davies in "Mank," hosts a screening of Orson Welles' controversial "Citizen Kane" (8 p.m. Jan. 29). Keep an eye out for future movie tough guy Alan Ladd as a reporter.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

