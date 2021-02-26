TCM Picks: Doris Day shines as Star of the Month

Doris Day sings "It's Magic" and is sure to cast a spell on everyone in her film debut this week on Turner Classic Movies.

MONDAY IS DORIS' DAY America's sweetheart is TCM's Star of the Month with 30 of her movies airing Mondays in March. Kicking things off at 8 p.m. is her first film voyage, 1948's tuneful "Romance on the High Seas."

JUDY, JUDY, JUDY TCM serves up a Judy Garland triple crown Tuesday night starting at 8 with "Thoroughbreds Don't Cry," her first pairing with Mickey Rooney. At 9:30, she and Fred Astaire stroll down Fifth Avenue in "Easter Parade," and 11:30 p.m. she shines in "A Star Is Born."

BITTER 'SWEETS' Burt Lancaster is a ruthless Broadway columnist who meets his match in press agent Tony Curtis in "Sweet Smell of Success" (8 p.m. Wednesday). At 10, Dick Powell plays hard-boiled detective Philip Marlowe in the moody "Murder, My Sweet."

INHUMAN HUME In "Brute Force" (6:15 p.m. March 5), Lancaster stars as a convict whose life behind bars is unbearable thanks to a sadistic chief guard played with gusto by Hume Cronyn.

UNMASKING 'DIMITRIOS' Why did everyone hate the dead man who washed up on a Turkish beach? Mystery writer Peter Lorre wants to know in "The Mask of Dimitrios" (noon March 6), a 1944 sleeper that reteams him with everyone's favorite heavy Sydney Greenstreet.