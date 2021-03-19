TCM Picks: 'Mildred Pierce,' 'My Favorite Year'

Turner Classic Movies breaks out the shoulder pads this week with a tribute to the ultimate movie star, Joan Crawford.

A NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME PLAYER Peter O'Toole whoops it up as an Errol Flynn-like movie star making his debut on live television in the 1950s-set comedy "My Favorite Year" (6 p.m. Sunday) co-starring Hofstra grad Lainie Kazan.

PISCES BIRTHDAYS Crawford takes the cake in a seven-movie salute on Tuesday, including her Oscar winner "Mildred Pierce" (1:30 p.m.). Also getting a B-day bash is director David Lean on March 25 with four films, starting with the romantic classic "Brief Encounter" (10:30 a.m.).

EVEN LITTLER THAN LITTLE CAESAR Imagine kids playing gangsters and you have "Bugsy Malone" (8 p.m. Tuesday), the bizarre spoof starring 15-year-old Scott Baio as Bugsy and 13-year-old Jodie Foster as a moll.

WHAT A PAIR Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre team up in eight screen outings starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. with "The Mask of Dimitrios." Other highlights include the London-set noir "Three Strangers" (11:30 p.m. Wednesday) and the chestnuts "The Maltese Falcon" and "Casablanca" (6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday).

GOING APE "Monkeying Around" is the daytime theme on March 26 featuring both prime primates ("Mighty Joe Young" and "King Kong" at 4:30 and 6:15 p.m.) and some choices that are just bananas ("The Bowery Boys Meet the Monsters," 9:15 a.m.).