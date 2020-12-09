TCM picks: Meet Judy Garland in 'St. Louis,' more

Clang, clang, clang goes the trolley and bang, bang, bang goes Bette Davis' revolver this week on TCM.

JUDY, JUDY, JUDY That would be Ms. Garland, who croons "The Trolley Song" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in the holiday perennial "Meet Me in St. Louis" (4 p.m. Sunday).

ONE GOOD TURNER DESERVES ANOTHER Sex goddess Lana Turner sizzles in seven movies on Tuesday including the film noir "The Postman Always Rings Twice" (10:45 a.m.), the Hollywood saga "The Bad and the Beautiful" (12:45 p.m.) and the once-scandalous "Peyton Place" (3 p.m.).

HITCH HITS NEW HEIGHTS Murder, a fear of heights and icy blonde Kim Novak are among the problems detective James Stewart has to deal with in Alfred Hitchcock's masterful "Vertigo" (8 p.m. Dec. 16).

DIABOLICAL DAVIS Bette Davis was never better — and never badder — than in her films for William Wyler. First is her Oscar-winning turn as a Scarlett O'Hara type in "Jezebel" (6:30 a.m. Dec. 18). Then she shoots her lover in "The Letter" (8:30 a.m. Dec. 18) and stabs every member of her greedy Southern clan in the back in "The Little Foxes" (12 p.m. Dec. 18).

MURDER, SHE SAID In the "Rear Window"-lite "Lady on a Train" (10 p.m. Dec. 19), dizzy heiress Deanna Durbin tries to solve a murder (not too well) and performs "Night and Day" and "Silent Night" (very well).