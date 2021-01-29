The kisses of Cary Grant and the kitsch of Ed Wood are among the pleasures on Turner Classic Movies this week.

BEWITCHED, BOTHERED AND BEWILDERED That would describe Fredric March after Veronica Lake casts a spell on him in "I Married a Witch" (1:15 p.m. Sunday), which clearly inspired the sitcom "Bewitched."

THE WORST MOVIE EVER MADE The dubious distinction belongs to "Plan 9 From Outer Space" (8 p.m. Monday), Ed Wood’s campy sci-fi disaster complete with plastic flying saucers, Styrofoam tombstones and a chiropractor taking over for star Bela Lugosi who died in mid-production.

GARFIELD THE TOUGH CAT John Garfield gets the Star of the Month treatment with 30 movies Tuesdays in February. Up first at 8 p.m. is the scorcher "The Postman Always Rings Twice" in which he dallies with dangerous Lana Turner.

PUCKER UP It’s all love and kisses Thursdays in February with the "Kiss Connection" starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 with Cary Grant and Irene Dunne in "My Favorite Wife." It’s followed by Grant and Audrey Hepburn in "Charade" (10 p.m.), Hepburn and Gary Cooper in "Love in the Afternoon" (midnight) … well, you get the idea.

SWELL MEL Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder aim to get rich by creating a Broadway flop in Mel Brooks’ "The Producers" (8 p.m. Feb. 6), one of the funniest movies ever made. At 10 is Brooks’ Western spoof "Blazing Saddles," which gets big laughs courtesy of Madeline Kahn and a campfire scene that’s a real gas.