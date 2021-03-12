TODAY'S PAPER
TCM Picks: 'National Velvet,' 'Doctor Zhivago'

Elizabeth Taylor became a major star after the success of "National Velvet." Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Elizabeth Taylor saddles up and gallops to stardom this week on Turner Classic Movies.

THICK AS THIEVES Kay Francis falls for a charming jewel thief (Herbert Marshall) in the pre-Code comic gem "Trouble in Paradise" (8 p.m. Sunday) and her diamonds also aren't safe from suave William Powell in "Jewel Robbery" (9:30 p.m. Sunday).

TAYLOR-MADE ROLES Taylor proved what a thoroughbred she was with her star-making turn in the girl-meets-racehorse saga "National Velvet" (8 p.m. Tuesday). Four more Taylor movies follow including the Oscar-winning "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (2:15 a.m. Wednesday).

GREEN DAY Blarney abounds as TCM celebrates St. Patrick's Day with nine movies including the Fred Astaire musical "Finian's Rainbow" (5:30 p.m. Wednesday) and "The Quiet Man" (8 p.m.), the Emerald Isle's answer to "The Taming of the Shrew."

BRRR! Chill out March 18 with a day of movies with snowy settings including "Nanook of the North" (6:15 a.m.), "Doctor Zhivago" (1:45 p.m.) and "Ice Station Zebra" (5:30 p.m.).

GET OUT OF TOWN No one is laying out the welcome mat for Spencer Tracy when he arrives in a Southwest town with plenty of secrets in "Bad Day at Black Rock" (1:30 p.m. March 20). TV trivia buffs will note the pairing of Anne Francis and John Ericson, who would 10 years later co-star again in ABC's "Honey West."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

