TCM Picks: 'Romantic Weekend Getaway,' 'Silk Stockings,' more

Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for her work

Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for her work in "Roman Holiday" with Gregory Peck. Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Love is in the air and Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse dance on air this week on Turner Classic Movies.

FEATHERED FIENDS Birds of a feather flock together and make life miserable for Tippi Hedren, Rod Taylor and the rest of the cast in Alfred Hitchcock's frightfest "The Birds" (5:45 p.m. Feb. 7).

A TURNER TURNING POINT TCM marks Lana Turner's centennial Feb. 8 with 12 of her movies, including the lavish musical "Ziegfeld Girl" (5:30 p.m.) and the Hollywood saga "The Bad and the Beautiful" (8 p.m.).

A WOMAN CALLED CICELY Catch Cicely Tyson, who died on Jan. 28, in one of her earliest screen roles in the 1966 jazz drama "A Man Called Adam" (2 a.m. Feb. 11) co-starring Sammy Davis Jr., Ossie Davis and Louis Armstrong.

A SMOOTH PAIR No one had sexier legs than Cyd Charisse and they never looked lovelier than in "Silk Stockings" (3:45 p.m. Feb. 12), a musical remake of "Ninotchka" co-starring Fred Astaire.

ISN'T IT ROMANTIC? No need to pack a suitcase for TCM's "Romantic Weekend Getaway" featuring 28 movies to celebrate Valentine's Day starting Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. with the ultimate love story, "Casablanca." Other highlights include "Brief Encounter" (4:30 a.m. Feb. 13), "Doctor Zhivago" (2:30 p.m. Feb. 13), "Roman Holiday" (8 p.m. Feb. 13), "The Enchanted Cottage" (6 a.m. Feb. 14) and "Wuthering Heights" (9:30 a.m. Feb. 14). Kleenex is optional.

