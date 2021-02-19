TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

TCM Picks: 'The Manchurian Candidate,' 'Rain Man'

Laurence Harvey stars in the political thriller

Laurence Harvey stars in the political thriller "The Manchurian Candidate." Credit: Turner Classic Movies

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Spencer Tracy is the "Father of the Bride" and Angela Lansbury is the mother from hell this week on Turner Classic Movies.

PRE-CODE COMEDY Jean Harlow plays a movie star dealing with a family of freeloaders, a pair of English sheepdogs and a conniving press agent in 1933's "Bombshell" (8 p.m. Sunday). Also from '33 is Noël Coward's racy "Design for Living" (10 p.m. Sunday), most likely the first Hollywood film to deal humorously with a ménage à trois.

WEDDING DAZE Spencer Tracy takes the cake as the harried dad of bride-to-be Elizabeth Taylor in the original version of "Father of the Bride" (4:45 p.m. Monday). The amusing sequel "Father's Little Dividend" follows at 6:30 p.m.

EVERYBODY LOVES 'RAIN MAN' Yuppie Tom Cruise hits the road with his savant sibling (Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman) in the offbeat charmer "Rain Man" (8 p.m. Monday), which also took best picture honors.

DO DO THAT VOODOO "Rebecca" meets "Jane Eyre" meets "Night of the Living Dead" in the creepy, Caribbean-set "I Walked With a Zombie" (6:30 p.m. Feb. 25). The nifty title doesn't even begin to tell the whole story.

MAMA'S BOY Laurence Harvey plays a war hero brainwashed into becoming an assassin in the political thriller "The Manchurian Candidate" (8 p.m. Feb. 26). The stellar cast also includes Frank Sinatra and Janet Leigh, but it's Lansbury who steals the show as Harvey's Mommie Dearest.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

"Mom" co-stars Allison Janney, left, and Beth CBS cancels 'Mom,' 'NCIS: New Orleans'
Netflix says Tim Burton will direct series "Wednesday," Burton to direct Wednesday Addams series for Netflix
Liza Minnelli turns 75 on March 12 with 'Love Letter to Liza' for Minnelli's 75th birthday
Lara Spencer, left, appears with Jacquie Denny in LI's Lara Spencer helps homeowners declutter
CNN announced that early-afternoon "Right Now" anchor CNN shakes up morning, afternoon lineups
Kim Delaney stars in "The Long Island Serial Lifetime movie probes 'Long Island Serial Killer'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?