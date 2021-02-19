TCM Picks: 'The Manchurian Candidate,' 'Rain Man'

Spencer Tracy is the "Father of the Bride" and Angela Lansbury is the mother from hell this week on Turner Classic Movies.

PRE-CODE COMEDY Jean Harlow plays a movie star dealing with a family of freeloaders, a pair of English sheepdogs and a conniving press agent in 1933's "Bombshell" (8 p.m. Sunday). Also from '33 is Noël Coward's racy "Design for Living" (10 p.m. Sunday), most likely the first Hollywood film to deal humorously with a ménage à trois.

WEDDING DAZE Spencer Tracy takes the cake as the harried dad of bride-to-be Elizabeth Taylor in the original version of "Father of the Bride" (4:45 p.m. Monday). The amusing sequel "Father's Little Dividend" follows at 6:30 p.m.

EVERYBODY LOVES 'RAIN MAN' Yuppie Tom Cruise hits the road with his savant sibling (Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman) in the offbeat charmer "Rain Man" (8 p.m. Monday), which also took best picture honors.

DO DO THAT VOODOO "Rebecca" meets "Jane Eyre" meets "Night of the Living Dead" in the creepy, Caribbean-set "I Walked With a Zombie" (6:30 p.m. Feb. 25). The nifty title doesn't even begin to tell the whole story.

MAMA'S BOY Laurence Harvey plays a war hero brainwashed into becoming an assassin in the political thriller "The Manchurian Candidate" (8 p.m. Feb. 26). The stellar cast also includes Frank Sinatra and Janet Leigh, but it's Lansbury who steals the show as Harvey's Mommie Dearest.