TCM Picks: 'Now, Voyager,' 'Thelma & Louise'

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis star in

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis star in "Thelma and Louise."

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Set sail with Bette Davis and hit the road with Thelma and Louise on Turner Classic Movies this week.

MISTY WATERCOLOR MEMORIES TCM’s "Romantic Getaway Weekend" wraps up Sunday with Valentine’s Day heartbreakers including Davis’ four-hanky weepie "Now Voyager" (5:45 p.m.), Martin Scorsese’s "The Age of Innocence" (8 p.m.), the Barbra Streisand sudser "The Way We Were" (10:30 p.m.), Charlie Chaplin’s charmer "City Lights" (12:45 a.m. Monday) and the musical par excellence "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" (2:30 a.m. Monday).

TRUE CAPOTE The savage murders of an innocent rural family are recounted in Truman Capote’s chilling, fact-based "In Cold Blood" (8 p.m. Monday).

TUESDAY IS BOOZE DAY "Bootlegging Business" is Tuesday’s daytime theme with eight movies including two starring James Cagney — his film debut "Sinner’s Holiday" (6 a.m.) and the granddaddy of Prohibition pics "The Roaring Twenties" (9 a.m.).

THE THEA-TAH The calla lilies are in bloom again as Katharine Hepburn utters her signature screen line in the snappy drama "Stage Door" (4:30 p.m. Feb. 18), which also features zippy performances by Ginger Rogers, Lucille Ball, Eve Arden and Ann Miller.

ON THE LAM Peggy Cummins and John Dall play 1950's answer to Bonnie and Clyde in the cult favorite "Gun Crazy" (8 p.m. Feb. 19). Then at 10 p.m., Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis are on the run from the law in "Thelma & Louise," which also gave Brad Pitt plenty of exposure.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

