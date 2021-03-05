TCM Picks: 'Robin Hood,' 'Woman of the Year'

Two of the greatest screen teams — Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn — are matches made in heaven on Turner Classic Movies this week.

LET THEM ENTERTAIN YOU Everything's coming up roses for Natalie Wood as burlesque queen Gypsy Rose Lee in "Gypsy" (3:30 p.m. Sunday), despite the thorn in her side known as Mama Rose (played with gusto by Rosalind Russell).

WILD, WILD FAUX WEST Yul Brynner plays a malfunctioning gunslinging robot who wreaks havoc on guests at a futuristic theme park in "Westworld" (10 p.m. Sunday).

KING OF THE FOREST Flynn robs from the rich and steals the heart of de Havilland as Maid Marian in the colorful epic "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (9:30 a.m. Tuesday).

OH, GROW UP Watch Dean Stockwell grow from a youngster in "Anchors Aweigh" and "The Green Years" (8 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday) to a British teen in India in "Kim" (12:45 a.m. Wednesday) to 20-something in the campy "The Dunwich Horror" (2:45 a.m. Wednesday). Stockwell, still going strong, turns 85 this month.

A SECOND LOOK TCM's "Reframed Classics" series takes a fresh look at two Tracy-Hepburn movies. Their 1942 outing "Woman of the Year" (8 p.m. Thursday) focuses on gender roles while 1967's "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" (10 p.m. Thursday) explores the film's treatment of interracial marriage and co-star Sidney Poitier's complex legacy.