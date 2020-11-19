TCM spotlights Sean Connery, Alfred Hitchcock

A cornucopia of goodies await movie lovers on Turner Classic Movies this week, including a tribute to the man who would be king as James Bond.

SISTER ACT With so much of it taking place at Thanksgiving, the timing couldn’t be better for Woody Allen’s "Hannah and Her Sisters" (6 p.m. Sunday). The seriocomic tale of the complex relationships of three sisters earned three Oscars, including one for Allen’s screenplay.

HAIL, FREEDONIA The Marx Brothers’ satire on war, "Duck Soup" (9:30 p.m. Sunday), flopped when it was released in 1933. Today it’s regarded by many as their masterpiece and includes the hilarious mirror sequence.

CRAZY IN LOVE Charles Boyer is literally driving wife Ingrid Bergman insane in the thriller "Gaslight" (4:15 p.m. Monday). Bergman won a well-deserved Oscar for the film, which also marked the debut of 19-year-old Angela Lansbury as a flirtatious maid.

REMEMBERING 007 TCM pays tribute to Sean Connery, who died on Oct 31, with five of his best films including a double shot of 007 with "Thunderball" and "You Only Live Twice" (8 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING THRILLS Murder and suspense are on the menu this Turkey Day with TCM’s 24-hour Alfred Hitchcock marathon that kicks off with two starring James Stewart — "Rear Window" at 8 p.m. and "The Man Who Knew Too Much" at 10 p.m.