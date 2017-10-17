From his series debut as Sam Malone on “Cheers” to his current roles playing himself on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and as Michael on “The Good Place,” Ted Danson has been a TV fixture for 35 years. Here are five other shows we’ve seen Danson in (some better remembered than others).
CSI / CSI: CYBER (2011-16) As D.B. Russell, CSI’s new graveyard shift supervisor, Danson filled an important lead role in the venerable series’ 12th season, replacing the departed Laurence Fishburne. The character later segued to “Cyber,” the franchise’s final spinoff.
DAMAGES (2007-10) In Danson’s strongest dramatic role (since the landmark 1984 TV movie about incest, “Something About Amelia”), he was creepy billionaire Arthur Frobisher, the memorable foil to Glenn Close’s lawyer.
HELP ME HELP YOU (2006) Danson’s most forgettable show: In this ABC sitcom, which lasted but three months, he played a therapist who was as screwy as the weirdos in the group therapy sessions he led.
BECKER (1998-2004) Danson’s most notable post-“Cheers” role — playing the talented but grouchy Bronx doctor.
INK (1996) In this short-lived sitcom, Danson played a tough-guy New York newspaperman who had to work in the same office as his ex-wife (played by Danson’s real wife, Mary Steenburgen).
