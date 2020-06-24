"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews says the producers of his NBC police comedy are revamping the upcoming eighth season in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We had an all-cast Zoom [videoconference] where we all got together and just talked about what was happening in this country and how the shift of consciousness is going on," Crews, 51, told "Access” on Tuesday. "And our show-runner, Dan Goor, they had, like four episodes all ready to go ]and] they just threw them in the trash. They're like, 'We gotta start over.' "

Crews appeared to mean the scrapping of scripts or plots rather than completed episodes, since TV-series production has largely been halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC did not respond to a Newsday request for clarification.

Crews, who plays beleaguered Lt. Terry Jeffords in the wacky workplace sitcom set at a Brooklyn police precinct, added, "Right now we don't know which direction were going to go in, but we do know that we had a lot of somber talks, we've had a lot of very, very deep conversations, and through this we hope to bring something that could really, really truly be groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it in the best, best way possible."

Neither Goor nor his fellow series co-creator, Michael Schur, have commented publicly on Crews' statement. The show, which was renewed for an eighth season before the seventh premiered in February, currently is scheduled to return next year.

Crews had faced backlash over June 7 tweets contending that, "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy." He defended his stance on "The Talk" on June 16, telling the hosts, "I've experienced supremacy even growing up. I've had Black people tell me that the white man is the devil. I've experienced whole organizations that … because of the suffering of Black people, they have decided that now, we are not equal, we're better."

On June 19 — a day commemorated as Juneteenth to celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves — Crews posted an Instagram image of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a quote from the Civil Rights leader's 1960 speech at DePauw University also warning against what he called "Black supremacy."