TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Thanksgiving TV schedule: Specials, marathons, Christmas movies to watch

This is a scene from the classic television

This is a scene from the classic television show "The Honeymooners", shown in this undated photo. Pictured are, from left: Jackie Gleason as Ralph Kramden; Art Carney as Ed Norton; Audrey Meadows as Alice Kramden; and Joyce Randolph as Trixie Norton. (AP Photo) Photo Credit: AP

By Diane Werts  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TV provides a tale of two holidays, with Thanksgiving programs joined by Christmas shows. There’s also a plethora of day-off alternatives to Black Friday shopping.

THANKSGIVING EVENTS Legendary comedy team Laurel and Hardy’s 1934 perennial, “March of the Wooden Soldiers” (9 a.m. and 3 p.m.), bookends a marathon of Jackie Gleason’s “Honeymooners” (11 a.m.-3 p.m., both on WPIX/11). At night, the Giants play Washington in “Sunday Night Football Thanksgiving Special” (8-11:30 p.m., NBC/4). And there’s a new holiday episode from “Arrow” (9 p.m., CW/11).

VINTAGE TV THANKSGIVINGS Among thankful sitcoms Thursday — “Grace Under Fire” (10-11 a.m., Laff), “Last Man Standing” (5-6 p.m., WLNY/55/10), “The King of Queens” (6-7 p.m., WLNY), “Drew Carey” (6-7 p.m., Laff), “Two and a Half Men” (6:30 p.m., WPIX), “That ’70s Show” (7-8 p.m., Laff), “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., WPIX), “Modern Family” (7:30 and 11:30 p.m., WNYW), “The Big Bang Theory” (11 p.m., WNYW) and “Mike & Molly” (11 p.m., WLNY). Holiday marathons, too — “Friends” (1-6 p.m., TBS), “The Simpsons” (8 p.m.-midnight, FXX), “Roseanne” (9-11 p.m., Laff).

CHRISTMAS FAVORITES Here come the classics, creating a three-way traffic jam of animated favorites Friday night at 8 — “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (NBC/4), “Frosty the Snowman/Frosty Returns” (CBS/2) and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (ABC/7).

CHRISTMAS PREMIERES New films star Alicia Witt in “Mistletoe Inn” (Thursday at 8 p.m., Hallmark) and Jodie Sweetin in “Finding Santa” (Friday at 8 p.m., Hallmark). New animated special “DreamWorks’ Trolls Holiday” (Friday at 8:30 p.m., NBC) features Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel.

CHRISTMAS EPISODES Kids have “Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” (Thursday 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., WNET/13; 9 a.m., WLIW/21), while adults get seasonal satire from “South Park” (Thursday 9 p.m.-1:40 a.m., Comedy Central). Friday sitcom celebrations from MeTV include “Donna Reed” (5:30 a.m.), “The Beverly Hillbillies” (7 a.m.), “M*A*S*H” (7-8 p.m.), “Andy Griffith” (8 p.m.) and “ALF” (9:30 p.m.), plus yule dramas “Matlock” (10 a.m.), “Diagnosis Murder” (11 a.m.), “Wagon Train” (4 p.m.) , “T.J. Hooker” (5 p.m.) and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” (1 a.m.). Also festive Friday: “That ’70s Show” (11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Comedy).

MOVIE MARATHONS Settle in with “The Godfather” trilogy (I-II: Thursday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; I-II-III: Thursday 5:30 p.m.-Friday 6 a.m., AMC); “Jurassic Park” trilogy (Thursday 12:15 p.m.-8 p.m., TNT); “The Karate Kid” trilogy (I-II-III: Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; I-II: Friday 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., AMC); “House Party” trilogy (Friday 5:30-11:30 p.m., Aspire); “Twilight” young-adult vampire/romance franchise (Saturday 11 a.m.-Sunday 1 a.m., MTV).

SERIES MARATHONS Already in progress are full-series runs of “Gilmore Girls” (continues through Sunday 7 p.m., UP) and “All in the Family” (through Monday morning 5 a.m., Antenna TV). Thursday stacks up “NCIS” (5 a.m.-3 a.m., Oxygen), The Three Stooges (6 a.m.-6 p.m., IFC) and “Star Trek” (6 a.m.-Friday 1 p.m., BBC America). Friday has “Living Single” (6 a.m.-6 p.m., TV One), “Two and a Half Men” (7 a.m.-4 p.m., FX), “Mom” (noon-6 p.m., FXX) and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1 p.m.-Saturday 9 a.m., BBC America).

By Diane Werts  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Barbra Streisand performs onstage during the tour ‘Barbra’: Streisand soars on Netflix special
The massive eight-CD package, $174.98, features more than Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
This image released by Lifetime shows Alana Boden, 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' airs tonight on Lifetime
It's hard to believe now that TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere attend the 'Nashville' to end after upcoming sixth season
Trace Lysette, an actress on Future of 'Transparent' may be in flux amid Tambor allegations