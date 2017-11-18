TV provides a tale of two holidays, with Thanksgiving programs joined by Christmas shows. There’s also a plethora of day-off alternatives to Black Friday shopping.

THANKSGIVING EVENTS Legendary comedy team Laurel and Hardy’s 1934 perennial, “March of the Wooden Soldiers” (9 a.m. and 3 p.m.), bookends a marathon of Jackie Gleason’s “Honeymooners” (11 a.m.-3 p.m., both on WPIX/11). At night, the Giants play Washington in “Sunday Night Football Thanksgiving Special” (8-11:30 p.m., NBC/4). And there’s a new holiday episode from “Arrow” (9 p.m., CW/11).

VINTAGE TV THANKSGIVINGS Among thankful sitcoms Thursday — “Grace Under Fire” (10-11 a.m., Laff), “Last Man Standing” (5-6 p.m., WLNY/55/10), “The King of Queens” (6-7 p.m., WLNY), “Drew Carey” (6-7 p.m., Laff), “Two and a Half Men” (6:30 p.m., WPIX), “That ’70s Show” (7-8 p.m., Laff), “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., WPIX), “Modern Family” (7:30 and 11:30 p.m., WNYW), “The Big Bang Theory” (11 p.m., WNYW) and “Mike & Molly” (11 p.m., WLNY). Holiday marathons, too — “Friends” (1-6 p.m., TBS), “The Simpsons” (8 p.m.-midnight, FXX), “Roseanne” (9-11 p.m., Laff).

CHRISTMAS FAVORITES Here come the classics, creating a three-way traffic jam of animated favorites Friday night at 8 — “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (NBC/4), “Frosty the Snowman/Frosty Returns” (CBS/2) and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (ABC/7).

CHRISTMAS PREMIERES New films star Alicia Witt in “Mistletoe Inn” (Thursday at 8 p.m., Hallmark) and Jodie Sweetin in “Finding Santa” (Friday at 8 p.m., Hallmark). New animated special “DreamWorks’ Trolls Holiday” (Friday at 8:30 p.m., NBC) features Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel.

CHRISTMAS EPISODES Kids have “Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” (Thursday 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., WNET/13; 9 a.m., WLIW/21), while adults get seasonal satire from “South Park” (Thursday 9 p.m.-1:40 a.m., Comedy Central). Friday sitcom celebrations from MeTV include “Donna Reed” (5:30 a.m.), “The Beverly Hillbillies” (7 a.m.), “M*A*S*H” (7-8 p.m.), “Andy Griffith” (8 p.m.) and “ALF” (9:30 p.m.), plus yule dramas “Matlock” (10 a.m.), “Diagnosis Murder” (11 a.m.), “Wagon Train” (4 p.m.) , “T.J. Hooker” (5 p.m.) and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” (1 a.m.). Also festive Friday: “That ’70s Show” (11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Comedy).

MOVIE MARATHONS Settle in with “The Godfather” trilogy (I-II: Thursday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; I-II-III: Thursday 5:30 p.m.-Friday 6 a.m., AMC); “Jurassic Park” trilogy (Thursday 12:15 p.m.-8 p.m., TNT); “The Karate Kid” trilogy (I-II-III: Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; I-II: Friday 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., AMC); “House Party” trilogy (Friday 5:30-11:30 p.m., Aspire); “Twilight” young-adult vampire/romance franchise (Saturday 11 a.m.-Sunday 1 a.m., MTV).

SERIES MARATHONS Already in progress are full-series runs of “Gilmore Girls” (continues through Sunday 7 p.m., UP) and “All in the Family” (through Monday morning 5 a.m., Antenna TV). Thursday stacks up “NCIS” (5 a.m.-3 a.m., Oxygen), The Three Stooges (6 a.m.-6 p.m., IFC) and “Star Trek” (6 a.m.-Friday 1 p.m., BBC America). Friday has “Living Single” (6 a.m.-6 p.m., TV One), “Two and a Half Men” (7 a.m.-4 p.m., FX), “Mom” (noon-6 p.m., FXX) and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1 p.m.-Saturday 9 a.m., BBC America).